Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehichle incident at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident on McKenzie westbound at Shelbourne delays traffic

One lane was closed as emergency crews responded

A multi-vehicle incident reported on McKenzie Avenue westbound at Shelbourne Street resulted in no injuries and no vehicles towed from the scene.

BC Ambulance paramedics attended for precautionary measures but left without transporting anyone involved in the incident, and all vehicles were able to be driven from the site.

One lane had been closed and multiple emergency vehicles were on scene dealing with the incident.

Traffic is now moving.

