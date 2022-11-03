Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)

Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)

Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close B.C. Interior highways

Highway 3 is closed near Princeton

Multiple highways in the B.C. Interior are closed due to vehicle collisions after an atmospheric river brought heavy snow to mountain passes, on Thursday.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Major delays are expected on Highway 5.

Another crash has closed Highway 3 in both directions near the Sunday Summit between Princeton and Hope. There is no detour available and the next update will be provided at 2 a.m. An assessment is in progress.

Highway 3 near Princeton at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (Twitter)

Highway 3 near Princeton at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (Twitter)

Eastbound lanes of Highway 97C are blocked due to a collision 3-5 kms west of the Highway 5A turnoff to Princeton.

Highway 1 is closed east of Cache Creek due to a crash near Juniper Beach Provincial Park. There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

An early vehicle incident south of Clinton on Highway 97 is now clear, however, motorists should expect delays.

Highway 1 near Cache Creek at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3. (Facebook)

Highway 1 near Cache Creek at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3. (Facebook)

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to mountain passes. Snow started falling in higher elevations at about 1 p.m. Thursday, causing travel conditions to deteriorate.

Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province.

Highway 33 near Big White Road is also closed in both directions due to a crash.

READ MORE: Highway 33 near Big White closed due to collision

READ MORE: City of Kelowna prepared as snow is in the forecast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MISSING: Saanich police searching for high-risk teen

Just Posted

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Saanich police are seeking help locating Zeneah Edwards-Helgasson, 17, who has not been seen since 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 near Carey and Marigold roads in Saanich.
MISSING: Saanich police searching for high-risk teen

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 president Norm Scott stands inside the branch building as it undergoes renovations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford Legion renovations scaled back due to delays, cost increases

Rainbow Kitchen executive director Patrick Johnstone stands by bare shelves at the meal providing kitchen in Esquimalt on Nov. 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
$25K donation helps stock the shelves at Esquimalt’s Rainbow Kitchen