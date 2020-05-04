Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, arrives at a press conference on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds

Officials say there are more questions than answers about COVID-19

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will remain focused on navigating Canada out of the COVID-19 crisis before turning its focus to the murky mystery surrounding the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Hajdu says that while solving that mystery will be important to learn more about the virus and its dangers, Canada’s priority right now needs to be the health and safety of Canadians.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she’s not seen any specific evidence to point to an emerging theory that’s reportedly gaining traction in the U.S. intelligence community: that the outbreak emanated from a virology lab in China.

Tam also acknowledges that the world has more questions than answers at this point about the true origins of the outbreak, which began in Wuhan in late December before wreaking havoc around the globe.

Intelligence agencies in the U.S. say while they agree with the scientific community that the virus was not man-made or genetically enhanced, they are investigating whether the laboratory in Wuhan was the source of the outbreak.

That’s a theory that would fit nicely with the blame-China narrative that’s been pushed in recent weeks by the White House and President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: 7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19
Next story
Parking removed from Oak Bay Avenue for pedestrians

Just Posted

Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Search and rescue say she has minor head injury following 15-foot drop

Hikers, walkers urged to keep distance as Sooke parks reopen

Whiffin Spit and Marine Boardwalk most popular areas for park users

Sooke craft beer producers brew through COVID-19 storm

Dawn Gibson | Sooke News Mirror Beer appears to be “recession-proof,” Sooke… Continue reading

Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

Educational group kicks up social media presence in response to social distancing.

PHOTOS: Bagpipers inspire Victoria seniors to dance on their balconies

Local pipers serenade residents at Amica Somerset House

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

False complaint about non-compliance of COVID-19 rules prompts warning from First Nation authority

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read