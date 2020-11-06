Mustachioed double-decker buses hit Victoria streets to support Movember

Campaign raises funds and awareness about mental health, suicide prevention and cancers

BC Transit’s double-decker buses in Victoria don their fabulous Mo’staches in support of Movember. (BC Transit/Twitter)

Double-decker buses across Greater Victoria are again adorned in ‘staches in support of Movember.

BC Transit shows its support for the Movember campaign by helping raise awareness via the moustache decals on the buses, and Victoria staff participating in fundraising initiatives.

Movember is an annual campaign that raises funds and awareness about men’s health concerns including mental health and suicide prevention, and research and awareness surrounding prostate and testicular cancer.

Many groups across Greater Victoria get in on the act, growing facial hair or organizing events all in the name of fundraising. Last year, the North Saanich Volunteer Fire Department raised $38,130 through the Great Canadian Fire Challenge. They’re on task again, hoping to beat that number.

Join a team or learn more about the initiative at movember.com.

