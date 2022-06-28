Name for new Sooke park takes flight

Name for new Sooke park takes flight

sig

If you look to the skies above, you’ll find the inspiration for the name of a new park in Sooke.

The District of Sooke has decided on Ravens Ridge for the approximately four-hectare parcel of land between Sooke River and Little River (de Mamiel Creek) where eagles and ravens are frequently seen flying over the site.

According to a district staff report, the land on a bench about 70 metres above the Sooke River was dedicated to the district as part of a subdivision approval. The land is largely an undisturbed site covered in Scotch broom, blackberry, alder, willow and young fir and spruce trees that features a commanding view of the Olympic Mountains, the Sooke Basin, and East Sooke.

The property is currently being developed for the community’s multi-use sport-box, so it is important to create gateway signage that identifies the park and the sports facility as well, the report notes.

The park is considered a community asset and, taking into account its size and future use as a sports box, the report underlined the importance of naming the park as a community asset rather than a neighbourhood asset, despite its location in the Sunriver neighbourhood.

The district’s naming policy for parks recommends that potential choices include Indigenous places or names, natural or cultural history, physical features, a neighbourhood, a street, or a characteristic of the park, such as a type of tree or land formation.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parksSookeSooke councilWest Shore

Previous story
Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest
Next story
UPDATE: Ponoka Stampede president says death of volunteer a tragic accident

Just Posted

sig
Name for new Sooke park takes flight

Local dignitaries the ribbon for the opening of the new Sooke sports box facility on Phillips Road. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke opens doors to $1.3-million multi-sport box

The recently unveiled Summer on the Lawn installation at Uptown aims to be inviting to young families, shoppers looking to relax and people looking to get together. (Photo by Sarah Reynolds/Uptown)
Saanich shopping centre encourages lounging on new lawn

The City of Colwood held its first in-person business prosperity roundtable on June 22. It featured more than 20 local businesses and was held in partnership with the WestShore Chamber of Commerce. (City of Colwood/Twitter)
Colwood businesses call for more space, affordable housing to support growth