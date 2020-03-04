Tori Bruce Schild, 29, from Nanaimo, faces child pornography-related charges after police executed a search warrant on his home in September 2018. (Black Press file)

Nanaimo man faces child porn charges after police execute search warrant

Charges were laid against Tori Bruce Schild, 29, on Feb. 27

A Nanaimo man will be in provincial court next week, facing child pornography-related charges.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Tori Bruce Schild, 29, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession, downloading and distributing child pornography. Police say the investigation of Schild began May 2018 and it led to the execution of a search warrant on his home September 2018.

Items were seized and supported the charges that were laid against him, the press release said. The investigation came about after information was provided by the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). There were no local victims identified as a result of the investigation, it said.

“Our officers are dedicated and extremely knowledgeable in the techniques and software used by offenders who attempt to mask their online identities,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in the press release. “The message is clear – there is nowhere to hide and if you are involved in these activities, the next knock on your door could be from the police.”

Schild will see his next day in court on Tuesday, March 10.

