A Nanaimo man will serve nine months in jail for the sexual assault of a young girl he admitted to having committed more than 40 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man will serve nine months in jail for the sexual assault of a young girl he admitted to having committed more than 40 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually abusing girl more than 40 years ago

Man, now 71, gets nine-month sentence for abuse of friend’s daughter

A 71-year-old Nanaimo man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a girl more than 40 years ago.

The sentencing, handed down in provincial court in Nanaimo on April 8, was for an offence committed sometime between Sept. 1, 1978 and June 30, 1979, according to court documents, when the victim was nine or 10 years old and the accused was 28 or 29, following an evening when the accused had spent an evening partying with the girl’s family.

The accused – referred to as J.O.B.B. in court documents due to a publication ban – pleaded guilty to the offence in 2019. After a complaint was filed with police that year, the accused stated to police that he recalled touching the girl inappropriately.

In his remarks, Judge Brian Harvey noted from the victim’s impact statement that she appeared “deeply impacted” by what had been done to her.

“She is tired of revisiting and remembering the hurt. She still has feelings of guilt or self-harm. She unfortunately relives the trauma from these incidents involving the accused. She is still terrified and anxious when she sees the accused in public,” the judge said.

The victim seeks $28,100 in restitution for costs of treatment, medication, missed work and counselling, which the judge left to be dealt with as a civil action.

The Crown, stressing the seriousness of the matter, had sought a 12-month prison sentence and two years of probation. The defence sought a suspended sentence, but failing that, a jail sentence of 30 to 60 days to be served intermittently.

Judge Harvey, noted the mitigating factors in the case, which included information that the accused had himself been sexually abused leading to drug and alcohol abuse, a guilty plea that spared witnesses from having to testify, and the accused’s expression of remorse.

But Harvey also wrote that he found the accused to be morally culpable.

“There is no question in my mind that he knew that he was dealing with a very young … girl at the time of this offence. At that time he was a full-grown adult,” the judge said.

Harvey handed down a sentence of nine months in jail, followed by two years of probation with conditions that include no direct or indirect contact with the victim. He also cannot go to any public park, swimming area, community centre or playground where persons under 16 are present, nor communicate with anyone under 16. He must provide a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

READ ALSO: Man accused of molesting child while playing computer game found not guilty


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

child abuseCourtsex assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. and Victoria’s overdose deaths still rising five years after public health emergency declared
Next story
Additional COVID-19 exposures reported at two Saanich schools

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man April 11 following numerous reports of someone firing a rifle in a Malahat campground. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP arrest man after shots fired at Malahat campground

Police received numerous reports of a man firing a rifle outside his camper trailer

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
Pacheedaht Nation says activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Pacheedaht is concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities

A vehicle that was driven through the wall of a parkade at Uptown Shopping Centre and into the nearby Walmart on April 9 was removed through another hole in the wall later that night. (Photo via Saanich Police Department and Ayush Kakkar)
Driver who crashed into Uptown Walmart likely suffering mental health crisis, police say

Man in his early 20s drove through a parkade wall, no serious injuries reported

Road improvements in Sooke are nearing completion . (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Sooke road work nears completion

Projects part of $5.7 million in improvements

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave goodbye to the crowd at Vancouver International Airport in October 2002. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)
SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering dinner with the Queen and Prince Philip

Royal couple visited Victoria for Commonwealth Games banquet in 1994

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
PHAC receives first report of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home

The Campbell River Gun Club outdoor range is located on Argonaut Road west of Campbell River. CRGC/Facebook photo
Campbell River Gun Club range shut down after complaints of stray bullets

Neighbour says bullets hit caretaker’s RV and shattered a glass panel on his deck

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve’s Green Point Campground saw an unprecedented flurry of reservations last week. (Pacific Rim National Park Reserve photo)
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve campground sees ‘unprecedented’ interest

Reservations being accepted as Green Point Campground scheduled to open May 1

Restaurant owners Oura and Kymon Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PODCAST: COVID-19 pandemic hits Island’s food service industry hard

Pair of Vancouver Island restaurant owners share thoughts and advice

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

A Nanaimo man will serve nine months in jail for the sexual assault of a young girl he admitted to having committed more than 40 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually abusing girl more than 40 years ago

Man, now 71, gets nine-month sentence for abuse of friend’s daughter

Most Read