Nanaimo woman cashes in $500,000 Lotto Max ticket

A previous version of this article indicated a different winning prize amount; B.C. Lottery Corporation has since issued a correction to its press release, noting that the winning prize amount was $500,000. The News Bulletin regrets the error and any confusion it caused.

Some beginner’s luck playing the lotto led to a $500,000 win for a Nanaimo woman.

Maria Edmond split a $1-million Maxmillion prize playing Lotto Max in the June 15 draw during that month’s series of record-setting jackpots.

“I’ve always bought Lotto 6/49, and then about three to four months ago I decided to try Lotto Max,” said Edmond in a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release. “The first ticket I bought I had won $40, and then won another $40 again after that.”

She purchased her $500,000 ticket at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

She said the first thing she plans to buy with her winnings is a new truck for her husband.

“His truck is 22 years old,” Edmond said. “A new truck was always in the conversation, and we’ll probably purchase a new RV to go camping as well. But [this win] won’t change my life much though, and it’ll give me peace of mind.”

