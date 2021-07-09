Maria Edmond won a $500,000 Maxmillion prize in the June 15 Lotto Max draw. (Photo submitted)

Maria Edmond won a $500,000 Maxmillion prize in the June 15 Lotto Max draw. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman cashes in $500,000 Lotto Max ticket

Maria Edmond bought her winning ticket at Nanaimo North Town Centre

A previous version of this article indicated a different winning prize amount; B.C. Lottery Corporation has since issued a correction to its press release, noting that the winning prize amount was $500,000. The News Bulletin regrets the error and any confusion it caused.

Some beginner’s luck playing the lotto led to a $500,000 win for a Nanaimo woman.

Maria Edmond split a $1-million Maxmillion prize playing Lotto Max in the June 15 draw during that month’s series of record-setting jackpots.

“I’ve always bought Lotto 6/49, and then about three to four months ago I decided to try Lotto Max,” said Edmond in a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release. “The first ticket I bought I had won $40, and then won another $40 again after that.”

She purchased her $500,000 ticket at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

She said the first thing she plans to buy with her winnings is a new truck for her husband.

“His truck is 22 years old,” Edmond said. “A new truck was always in the conversation, and we’ll probably purchase a new RV to go camping as well. But [this win] won’t change my life much though, and it’ll give me peace of mind.”

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Lotto Max player in Nanaimo wins $500,000

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 while talking about the lottery with her sister


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gaming

Previous story
Record heatwaves likely to become more frequent in Greater Victoria, climate scientists say
Next story
Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area

Just Posted

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Performers from Theatre Skam entertain in Royal Athletic Park last year. The North Park Neighbourhood Association hosts Picnic in the Park, with Skam performing outdoors, this summer on Thursday evenings. (Photo courtesy North Park Neighbourhood Association)
Victoria neighbourhood benefits from opening up of Royal Athletic Park

North Saanich officials plan to meet with provincial officials to discuss the management of LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park, after a report identified areas in and around the park that have potential for wildfire and risk to value within the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)
Report flags wildfire risk in areas around North Saanich parks

Elizabeth Laugharne, 98, plans to be on hand July 9 to discuss and sign copies of her newly-published book, Messages in Glass. (Courtesy Churchmouse Books)
Used book shop reopens in Oak Bay church, takes a crack at glass history