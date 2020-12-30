Nearly 200 West Shore residents without power after car crash on Sooke Road

BC Hydro says power out since 2:21 p.m.

A car crash along Highway 14 has knocked out power to nearly 200 BC Hydro customers on the West Shore Wednesday afternoon. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 200 residents on the West Shore are without power after a car crash along Sooke Road Wednesday afternoon.

Power has been off to homes between Kangaroo Road in Metchosin to Glenshire Drive in Langford since 2:21 p.m. after a vehicle hit a power pole. Traffic heading southbound has a single lane open near Humpback Road.

🚨3:00 pm – Notice of MVI on Sooke Road at Humpback – traffic is moving slowly in both directions. Emergency personnel on scene & may be directing traffic. Please reduce speed and watch for crews as it is getting dusk 🚨@TheQdotFM @cfax1070 @SookeFire @SookeRCMP @JdFSAR pic.twitter.com/xtxZ6JK0f6 — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 30, 2020

More to come.

READ MORE: Vancouver driver cause of power outage in Colwood

