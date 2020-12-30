Nearly 200 West Shore residents without power after car crash on Sooke Road

Nearly 200 residents on the West Shore are without power after a car crash along Sooke Road Wednesday afternoon.
Power has been off to homes between Kangaroo Road in Metchosin to Glenshire Drive in Langford since 2:21 p.m. after a vehicle hit a power pole. Traffic heading southbound has a single lane open near Humpback Road.
🚨3:00 pm – Notice of MVI on Sooke Road at Humpback – traffic is moving slowly in both directions. Emergency personnel on scene & may be directing traffic. Please reduce speed and watch for crews as it is getting dusk 🚨@TheQdotFM @cfax1070 @SookeFire @SookeRCMP @JdFSAR pic.twitter.com/xtxZ6JK0f6
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 30, 2020
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com