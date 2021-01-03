Nearly 2000 residents without power in East Sooke Sunday afternoon

Nearly 2000 residents in and around East Sooke are without power Sunday afternoon due to a fallen tree.
The affected areas include those living west of Rocky Point Road in Metchosin, East of Woodlands Road in Sooke and a majority of East Sooke. Crews are on-site working to restore power that has been shut off since 1:31 p.m on Jan. 3.
More to come.
