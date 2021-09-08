Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

One dose will be required for non-discretionary activities and venues as of Sept. 13

A total 596,641 people have accessed their B.C. vaccine card in the first 24 hours since its soft launch on Tuesday (Sept. 7), according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The vaccine card website was launched, and subsequently went down briefly, late Tuesday morning. Health officials had urged British Columbians to not worry if they couldn’t access the cards on the day of the launch as they won’t be needed until Monday.

As of Monday, anyone in B.C. will need one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to access a variety of discretionary activities including restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres. Until Sept. 26, individuals can use either a printed or digital vaccine card or the immunization record they received when they got their jab. As of Sept. 27, only the official vaccine card will do and as of Oct. 24, individuals will need to be fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the province will be able to show their provincial or territorial vaccine record, while oversees travellers can show the vaccination proof they used to enter Canada.

