Nearly a dozen power outages reported across the south Island

More than 3000 were without power on Friday morning across Greater Victoria as strong winds gusted up to 90 km/h.

As of 11:40 a.m. on Nov 13, BC Hydro crews were responding to 10 power outages in the region. A wind warning was issued for Greater Victoria as a low-pressure centre over the South Coast caused “damaging winds” to develop.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria expected to see ‘damaging winds’

At least 181 people were without power in View Royal along Craigowan Road, north of the Island Highway, since just after 10:40 a.m.

On the Saanich Peninsula, crews were on site shortly after a 9:40 a.m. outage in the 4200-block of Munns Road that affected fewer than five customers.

Five outages on the West Shore left thousands without power after 10 a.m. Crews were investigating the causes of an outage affecting 2696 customers along Metchosin Road, another in the 300- and 400-blocks of Beecher Bay Road affecting 72 residents, one in the 1000-block of Parkheights Drive that left about five customers without power and another along Thorton Heights that affected 24 homes. A downed wire was determined to be the cause of an outage that left five customers without power in the 6800-block of Pascoe Road just after 10 a.m.

READ ALSO: BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

In the Jordan River area, 465 residents were without power along West Coast Road starting at 5:20 a.m. and the cause remained under investigation some six hours later.

Two outages near Finlayson Arm Road left nearly 30 residents without power in Millstream starting at 10 a.m. – one in the 800-block of Finlayson Arm Road was caused by a downed wire and the other near Falcon Height Road remained under investigation two hours later.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydro