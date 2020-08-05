Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors, medical clinic accepting applications for a waitlist

For the first time in years, if you ask a family doctor in Sooke if they can take you on as a patient, you have a good chance of hearing “yes.”

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors and other primary care health providers, West Coast Family Medical Clinic is now accepting applications for a patient waitlist.

“At this time, we are unable to accept patients who already have a primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner), who do not live in the Sooke area, or who do not have a B.C. Care Card number,” clinic officials said in a statement.

The waitlist will include many factors, including medical needs and practice composition. The waitlist will not be “first come, first served.”

West Coast Family Medical Clinic is an interdisciplinary clinic, with both family physicians and nurse practitioners providing primary care services. This waitlist is to join any open practice.

To apply for the waitlist, please return a completed new patient waitlist registration form to the clinic by mail: West Coast Family Medical Clinic, 1300-6660 Sooke Rd., Sooke, B.C., V9Z 0A5. Application forms are available on the clinic website at www.westcoastfamilymedical.com/.

Completed forms will not be accepted in-person at the clinic.



