Construction is underway on eight new affordable rental homes at the Hope Centre in Sooke through a partnership between the province and M’akola Housing Society. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

New affordable homes on the way in Sooke

Eight new affordable rental homes to be built at Hope Centre

Work has begun on eight new affordable rental homes at the Hope Centre.

The build is a partnership between the province and the M’akola Housing Society.

The province, through B.C. Housing, is providing $1.5 million in construction financing to the society to convert three commercial units in the building into the eight new homes.

“We are working with our partners to make sure people in Sooke and communities throughout the province have safe homes with rents they can afford,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

The Hope Centre, located at 6750 West Coast Rd, provides homes for youth and adults who have experienced or were at risk of homelessness.

Monthly rents will range between $600 (studio) and $700 (one bedroom). The project’s completion date is late October.

“We are proud to have found an innovative way to add new eight new homes to this housing project in Sooke,” Kevin Albers, CEO of the M’akola Housing Society, said.


