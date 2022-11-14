New Centre Mountian Lellum Middle School opens to students in Langford

Construction delays meant students were placed elsewhere for the start of the school year

The new Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School opened its doors to students on Monday (Nov. 14).

The school is belatedly ready after construction delays due to supply chain issues for materials and labour shortages meant it wasn’t ready for students when the new school year started.

Since September, Grade 6 students have been going to Spencer Middle School, Grade 7 students started the year at PEXSISEN Elementary School, and Grade 8 students started at Dunsmuir Middle School.

It has a capacity for 700 students in Grades 6 to 8. The school is located on the same property as the new 500-seat PEXSISEN Elementary School, which opened back in September.

The site for both schools was bought in December 2017, costing $25 million in total, with $23.4 million from the province and $1.6-million from the Sooke School District. In total, the province has given $65.1 million in funding for the site.

In the past five years, the Ministry of Education and Child Care has spent $227 million to create 2,280 new student seats in SD62, including a new 480-seat elementary school in south Langford and a 600-seat expansion at Royal Bay Secondary, as well as site purchases for three future schools.

“More and more families are moving to Langford, and now they have another great school right in their backyard,” Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, said in a statement.

SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar said “this is an exciting time for families on the West Shore” adding that the school also has a new year-round artificial turf.

