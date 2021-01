The East Sooke Fire and Rescue has a new boss.

With more than 20 years of service with the fire department, Carl Neilson is the new chief, taking over from Roger Beck. Beck served with East Sooke Fire and Rescue for 24 years, 11 years as chief.

Rick Moffat, a former chief of the department, will take over as deputy chief. He replaces Falk Wagenbach.

