New mountain bike trails added to Thetis Lake Regional Park

New trails in Thetis Lake Regional Park now offer mountain bikers 12 more kilometers to safely explore.

The freshly sanctioned and blue-rated trails opened this Monday (Oct. 17). They provide the increasing number of mountain bikers, walkers and trail runners with more space to explore the Capital Regional District.

The new trails are a part of a short-term action plan to support the Mountain Biking Advisory Committee’s advice and guidance report, which was created to address the needs of mountain bikers and aid in parks management.

The new trails come as the number of visitors in the area rapidly increase, spiking by almost3.6 million in the past 11 years, resulting in a demand for more varied types of trails that protect visitors and the natural beauty of the parks themselves.

The addition of newer trails allows for other environmentally sensitive areas to be sectioned off and protected from the increasing number of visitors, the CRD said, as well as allow for better connectivity between the trails.

