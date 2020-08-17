New options sought for dealing with problem geese in Greater Victoria

Hard-hit farmers looking for answers must wait a little longer for solutions from the CRD

Solutions to the Capital Region’s goose problem will have to wait a little longer.

The Capital Regional District board has approved a recommendation from the regional parks committee requesting CRD staff to investigate the options available for a Canada goose management program service.

The geese have created the biggest problems for farmers around the region, especially in Saanich, with damage to crops on an ongoing basis.

CRD director Mike Hicks reminded the board that the issue came up in 2016.

“There’s three ways to get rid of the geese. One is the cull, which we tried and were very unsuccessful at. One is addling (shaking the eggs, to prevent hatching), and the other is hunting,” he said.

Hicks recalled that in 2016 the CRD asked municipalities with farmland to change their bylaws regarding firearms to allow for hunting/culling. North Saanich, Central Saanich, Sooke and Metchosin, plus the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area did so, but the District of Saanich remains an exception, he noted.

“They’re hunting hard and no one’s talking about it a lot, but they’re doing it. I hate to think, but we’re probably hazing the geese to Saanich. That’s where the free lunch is,” Hicks said.

No deadline was given for the return of the report.

