BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: New sketch marks 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Dunahee has been missing since 1991

On the 30th anniversary of one of Greater Victoria’s most notorious missing persons cases, family members hope a new age-enhanced sketch will help them find answers.

Four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing from a playground in Victoria in 1991. Despite an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies, he was never found.

“We have always kept our hope alive,” Crystal Dunahee said. “It is our hope that this new sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need.”

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the four-year-old boy went missing from the Blanshard school playground, just a short distance away from his family. A large number of people were in the area at the time for a touch football game.

Investigators are releasing a new age-enhanced sketch to mark the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

“Someone out there knows what happened to Michael that day 30 years ago and where Michael is today. We need to hear from that person,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Victoria Police Department’s historical case review section.

ALSO READ: Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The investigation into his disappearance remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada. To help gather information, a new online tip portal has been launched at vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips.

“It is absolutely heart-breaking to know this family has been searching for their child for three decades,” said Lianna McDonald, executive director at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. “Michael did not just vanish. Someone somewhere knows what happened to him. It’s been 30 years – it’s time to come forward and share that information and help this hurting family.”

Crystal added she believes the new sketch, compared to computer-generated images, is a better representation of what the family thinks Michael would look like now.

“Michael’s story really hits home for all of us. It’s my hope that my work, in some small way, helps resolve this file,” B.C. RCMP sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier said in a statement.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous communities need more mental health support in wake of COVID-19: report
Next story
Explosive device destroys newspaper box in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Sketch courtesy of VicPD)
VIDEO: New sketch marks 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Dunahee has been missing since 1991

Matthew Tanner, 36, is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)
Oak Bay man locked-in after massive brain stem stroke

Hundreds support family as Matthew Tanner in Victoria intensive care unit after stroke

Allen and Lynn Hamilton accept a $2,500 donation from the Organized Khaos Percussion Ensemble on March 9 at Spencer Middle School in Langford. The donation will go toward costs associated with staying in Vancouver, where the Hamilton’s daughter is receiving leukemia treatments. Bottle drives in Sooke and Langford on March 27 will also benefit the family. (Jake Romphf/Black Press Media)
Bottle drives in Sooke, Langford bring support for family after daughter’s leukemia diagnosis

Funds will help Shae Hamilton’s parents stay with her during her treatment in Vancouver

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Christmas trees, lights stay lit in some Greater Victoria homes

People may be tapping into a very important psychological resource: nostalgia

The strategy includes safety improvements to the infrastructure along the railway and an increase in coordination of local mental health supports. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
West Shore, Sooke communities build suicide prevention strategy

Strategy includes safety improvements to railway infrastructure, increase in mental health supports

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

The Vancouver Island Crisis Society is reporting a record-setting number of interactions over its crisis line, text and online chat services during 2020-21. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island crisis line saw more calls than ever in a year of COVID-19

Vancouver Island Crisis Society fielded 40,100 calls during 2020-21 fiscal year

The remains of a Nanaimo News Bulletin newspaper box came to rest at least two metres away from where the box had been located on Kilpatrick Road near Jingle Pot Road. An explosive device used to destroy the box was powerful enough to flatten the folded sheet metal. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Explosive device destroys newspaper box in Nanaimo

Blast that flattened metal newspaper box rattled windows of nearby homes in East Wellington

White Rock’s Dal Fleischer riding his unicycle in Mexico. Fleischer as part of a miniature circus school for children in the country. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Next goal is the circumference of the moon, says Dal Fleischer

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Most Read