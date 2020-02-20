The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 B.C. budget. (Ceridwen/Wikimedia Commons)

No-cost birth control not included in 2020 B.C. budget

AccessBC team calls it a ‘missed opportunity,’ says the group won’t stop campaigning

No-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 provincial budget despite a campaign by AccessBC, a Saanich-based advocacy group.

The AccessBC team was disappointed to see that provisions for provincially funded prescription contraception were not included in the 2020 B.C. budget released on Tuesday.

AccessBC began a letter-writing campaign on World Contraception Day in September 2019. Since then, the bid for no-cost birth control has been endorsed by the City of Victoria, several university student societies, the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, multiple unions, the Canadian Federation of Medical Students and many others.

Devon Black, co-founder of AccessBC, sees this as a “missed opportunity” for B.C. In a statement, she explained that providing free contraception would not only be beneficial in terms of public health but would save the province money.

In a study conducted by Options for Sexual Health in 2010, it was estimated that providing universal no-cost birth control to B.C. residents would cost about $50 million but would save up to $95 million annually as costs for supporting unplanned pregnancies would be reduced.

Ruth Habte, an obstetrics and gynecology resident physician at the University of British Columbia and AccessBC committee member, explained that the costs related to unintended pregnancies fall on the health care system and on the patients.

Habte also emphasized that many forms of contraception – such as hormonal intrauterine devices which can cost almost $400 – are costly, making them inaccessible to low-income patients.

Despite the disappointment felt on Tuesday, the AccessBC team says they will continue to call on the B.C. government to make all forms of contraception universally accessible for residents at no cost.

AccessBC co-founder Teale Phelps Bondaroff emphasized that B.C. residents have made it clear that a no-cost contraception policy is important not only because of the high costs but because it’s been recognized as an issue of equality.

“Contraception costs are so much higher for people with uteruses,” he said.

AccessBC is also asking that the province ensure a full range of contraceptives are available in every community in B.C. so that residents can choose based on what suits them not based on what’s available.

“This is a fight we can’t afford to abandon,” Black said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

accessibilityB.C. Budget 2020Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich leads Vancouver Island and B.C. in promoting charging for electric vehicles
Next story
RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Just Posted

T’Sou-ke First Nation mired in legal woes over gas station development

Claims and counterclaims leave sub-contractors unpaid

Group continues to pull sunken, abandoned wrecks from Salish Sea

Dead Boats society inching towards 89 wrecks pulled from Capital Regional waters

No-cost birth control not included in 2020 B.C. budget

AccessBC team calls it a ‘missed opportunity,’ says the group won’t stop campaigning

Victoria Royals gear up for 9th annual Pink in the Rink game

The popular event raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation

Veteran-owned brewing company takes over recently closed Axe and Barrel

V2V Black Hops Brewing plans to open by mid-March with up to eight beers on tap

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, so barricades should come down

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

2010 leader John Furlong urges Vancouver to bid for 2030 Winter Games

VANOC said the 2010 games broke even financially

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Canadians aboard coronavirus-ridden cruise ship to return home tonight

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment

Most Read