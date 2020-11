No tsunami is expected for coastal B.C. after an earthquake south of Haida Gwaii.

Recorded at 4.3 around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the quake is described by Earthquakes Canada as 213 kilometres south of the Village of Queen Charlotte.

The alert went out via Earthquake Canada’s automatic detection of a seismic event.

