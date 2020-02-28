Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

The nominations for candidates in Victoria’s municipal byelections are in.

Anyone interested in becoming a Victoria city councillor had between 9 a.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 28 to put themselves forward as a candidate.

They’ll be competing for one position as a Victoria City councillor. The position will replace Laurel Collins, who resigned in November after she was elected as a Member of Parliament for Victoria.

The byelection is scheduled to take place on April 4.

As of 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, nominees for the byelection are Stephen Andrew, Jeremy Caradonna, Peter Forbes, Riga Godron, Stefanie Hardman, Rachael Montgomery and Alexander Schmid.

