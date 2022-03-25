North Saanich OCP engagement to feature 9 resident groups, one advisory group

Save North Saanich, which organized a rally near the municipal hall last summer criticizing the municipality’s official community plan review process, is among 10 groups that will participate in the upcoming engagement phase. (Photo courtesy of Paige Gibson)

Can you have too much consultation?

North Saanich, a community of 12,235 according to the 2021 census, is about to answer that question by asking nine — count them, nine — resident groups plus a community-wide Official Community Plan (OCP) advisory group to participate in the upcoming public engagement process.

Bazan Bay Residents Association, Dean Park Estates Community Association, Eaglehurst Residents Association, Lands End Residents Association, McTavish Neighbourhood Community Group, North Saanich Residents Association, Property Responsibility on the Waterfront, Save North Saanich and Terraces Community Association will join the OCP Advisory Working Group (AWG) in discussing what staff the draft vision, goals and key themes, policy directions and draft land-use options.

To be clear, they will not all meet at the same time, but some will instead find themselves part of the same session.

The Lands End and Property Responsibility groups will participate together, while the Bazan Bay, Eaglehurst, McTavish and Terraces groups will find themselves together in one workshop, which promises a longer and more extensive format, according to staff.

But if the municipality appears eager to consult as widely as possible in response to previous criticisms about the level of public consultation for this process, the proposed process also suggests a hierarchy among residents associations as the Dean Park Estates, North Saanich Residents, Save North Saanich and the AWG will each have their own dialogue session.

North Saanich announced the consultations after council on Monday modified elements of the proposed engagement plan before endorsing it. These as yet unscheduled sessions will complement other engagement activities, including three open houses and an online survey. According to staff, engagement will take place in May and June, formally launching the third phase of the OCP review process. Councillors also agreed to put another $110,000 from the 2022 budget toward the process.

The OCP review process has been stuck between the second and third phase and at times seemed close to veering off the rails entirely. Defenders have pointed to public health measures as hampering its speed and substance, while critics accused the project team of focusing too much on promoting housing, thereby threatening North Saanich’s rural character. That argument has been countered with reminders that North Saanich is among the most unaffordable communities in the region and the absence of affordable housing threatens its future economic well-being.

At one stage councillors asked for a partial draft of the OCP that would have excluded housing and affordability from the six themes part of the review’s scope, but also severely limit future public input. Housing and affordability were later reinserted, including the more controversial aspects, into the scope of the review. That decision paved the way for the upcoming public engagement process and participation of multiple resident groups.

The public should not expect a quick process. On Monday, councillors asked the project consultant to update them on May 2 about the logistics, costs and success metrics of the revised engagement plan before it actually begins.

Black Press Media has reached out to North Saanich for additional comments about the multi-group engagement process, an updated cost tally for the OCP review and its expected completion time. A staff report presented to council Monday identified early 2023 as a possible adoption date.

