North Saanich residents asked to cut water use to address shortage

Capital Regional District appeal applies to residents and businesses north of John Road

As record-smashing temperatures grip Greater Victoria and increase demand for water, authorities are asking some residents and businesses of North Saanich to curtail their water use.

The Capital Regional District aimed the appeal at residents and businesses located north of John Road. The appeal issued Monday afternoon calls on water users in the area to reduce water use for the “next few days” to allow the water supply and storage system to recover.

The CRD said in a release that a dramatic increase in the use of water over the weekend has placed much higher than normal demand on the water supply and storage, resulting in low pressure or possible service interruptions.

The release points to the effects of lawn and garden watering with automatic sprinklers outside of water conservation bylaw timeframes. They can place high and unpredictable demand on the system, it reads.

“Utility crews are working to resolve the shortage,” it read.

