A child’s dress is seen on a cross outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, June 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Northern Alberta First Nation discovers 169 potential graves

Kapawe’no First Nation says potential graves have been identified using ground-penetrating radar

A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.

Kapawe’no First Nation, about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, says a specialized drone was also used to find evidence of graves at the former Grouard Mission site.

The archeology department at the University of Alberta led the project in an effort to help the community’s collective healing.

The residential school, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, was opened by the Roman Catholic Church in 1894 and ran until 1961.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard testimony from survivors about serious abuse and manual labour at the school.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has records of 10 student deaths there.

