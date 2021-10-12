The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
4 new COVID-19 exposures emerge at Greater Victoria schools
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

A Victoria police officer shot an armed man in crisis dead Sept. 12 near Mayfair mall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting

Willows Elementary is one of four Greater Victoria schools with new COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)
4 new COVID-19 exposures emerge at Greater Victoria schools

One cat remains missing after a house fire in Oak Bay Tuesday morning. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Cat missing, residents safe after morning house fire in Oak Bay

More than $5,000 cash was found on a dangerous driver Oct. 10. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Dangerous driving report results in arrest by Saanich police