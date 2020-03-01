Oak Bay artists invited to open their doors, join spring studio tour

Over the last five years the District of Oak Bay has emerged as a prime spot for public art.

At least 10 new sculptures are erected each year around Oak Bay – some of them becoming permanent fixtures – while the painted pianos are a hit and will also be back on the streets, and in parks, in just a few months.

The momentum continues as Oak Bay looks ahead to the 2020 Oak Bay Artists’ Spring Studio Tour, April 18 and 19.

It’s already the 21st semi-annual studio tour, an intimate event where established and emerging artists open their homes and studios to the public.

“This is a great community-building event that showcases the many talented artists living and working in Oak Bay” said Karen Manders, arts and culture programmer at Recreation Oak Bay. “Each year we are pleased to welcome new artists who have moved into Oak Bay to participate in the tour.”

Most important is getting those new artists to join the tour, however, not all artists need to open their homes to participate, Manders said.

“There is an option to apply to use a shared space in the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (adjacent to Oak Bay High School) to display artwork during the tour,” Manders said.

Some artists are known to buddy-up and showcase their work at a pal’s studio, if they so please.

Any artist in Oak Bay who would like to be involved can apply in person at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre (1975 Bee St.), or online at recreation.oakbay.ca (deadline is Feb. 28). There is a $45 registration fee which goes towards advertising and promotion.

Brochures and a tour map will be available mid-March online and at Oak Bay recreation centres, Oak Bay Municipal Hall, and the Oak Bay Library, as well as at local businesses and through participating artists prior to the show.

The 2020 Spring Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

