Oak Bay cops stop 2 drivers going double the speed limit in 1 night

The stop sign on Windsor Road at Newport Avenue. Oak Bay police stopped two drivers for excessive speed on Newport March 16. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A pair of drivers face expensive tickets after officers stopped each driving more than double the posted speed limit.

Both drivers were stopped March 16 on Newport Avenue, where Oak Bay Police Department was conducting speed enforcement.

In the first instance, police said the vehicle was observed travelling 104 km/h in the posted 40 km/h zone.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined the 41-year-old man driving was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently issued a 90-day driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and a $483 ticket for excessive speed.

The second stop of the evening was clocked at a slower speed – 85 km/h in the posted 40 km/h zone. The 58-year-old man driving was issued a $368 ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

READ ALSO: 8 drivers ticketed for distracted driving during Oak Bay Avenue afternoon blitz

Police target distracted drivers

Oak Bay police remind drivers to focus on the road and leave the phones alone. The department is marking March as distracted driving month by cracking down on drivers using electronic devices.

During the week, police charged 14 drivers with using an electronic device while driving, which carries a fine of $368 and four driver penalty points.

Suspect in shoplifting found in breach

A man faces charges of theft, possession of stolen property and breach of conditions after a business reported a shoplifter March 16.

Oak Bay police were called to a business where staff said a man had just stolen several items. Officers located a suspect and arrested the 41-year-old man. The suspect was found in breach of unrelated release conditions. He was released to appear at court on the recommended charges.

READ ALSO: Police stop driver doing nearly double the speed limit on Oak Bay street

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

distracted drivingoak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department