The Oak Bay municipal hall refurbishing project came in $86,600 under budget, according to a third quarter budget report. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay forecast a $2.2M operating budget surplus

Multiple projects come in under budget, $2M remains in pandemic grants for 2022

Oak Bay expects to finish the year within its spending limits, according to a third quarter budget report before council Monday.

The forecast presented Oct. 25 shows a $2.2-million operating budget surplus with all major capital projects and programs expected within budget.

Some projects have already come in under budget, such as the development tracker at (by $25,000), fire department emergency generator ($38,000); municipal hall refurbishing ($86,600); public works vehicle replacement ($80,000) and the transformer replacement at Oak Bay Recreation Centre ($60,000).

The district also has surplus COVID-19 restart grant funds, leaving roughly $2 million available for 2022. When asked by Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, staff noted there was a significant list of ways to use the funds.

Among the options were as capital expenditures to make a business pandemic proof; to support operating revenue decreases for next year in the parks and recreation budget, with revenues remaining below pre-pandemic levels, and to allocate funds to expenditures that have already occurred.

“Would widening a sidewalk because of COVID qualify?” Coun. Hazel Braithwaite asked, to a host of chuckles as she referenced an item from earlier in the meeting. Staff agreed it would likely qualify.

Find the full report online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

