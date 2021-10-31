The deadline to apply for the volunteer board position on the Oak Bay Police Board is Nov. 4. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The deadline to apply for the volunteer board position on the Oak Bay Police Board is Nov. 4. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay looks to fill looming vacancy on police board

Deadline to apply for volunteer position is Nov. 4

Oak Bay seeks a new volunteer member for its police board as a vacancy comes up in January 2022.

The Police Act requires each municipal police department to have a board with the mayor acting as board chair, one individual appointed by council, and up to seven people appointed by the province.

Each year, municipal police boards must determine the priorities, goals and objectives of the department, in consultation with the chief constable. Members meet monthly – on the third Tuesday at municipal hall or via Zoom for about an hour – and must commit up to five hours a month to board duties. Individuals may also sit on committees or panels, as needed.

Board members are volunteers, but are reimbursed for travelling and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred while fulfilling duties.

Attributes sought for the position include Indigenous representation, Oak Bay residency, board governance experience, mental health and addictions experience, local commerce experience, community outreach and those who identify as a minority through race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or other.

New members are appointed to a one-year term to assess suitability.

Apply online at bit.ly/3nh1err. The deadline is Nov. 4.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bayOak Bay Police Department

Previous story
‘You cannot just raise the flags and replace it with nothing’: AFN national chief
Next story
Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

Just Posted

Canadian comic Bruce McCulloch will share stories of the “weird things” from his life that put him in “weird” situations when he performs at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Nov. 4. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Kids in the Hall alumni Bruce McCulloch brings humour, poetic storytelling to Sidney

Metchosin Arts and Culture Centre treasurer Gail Nash and centre liaison Betty Hildreth stand in front of the new staircase constructed on the former schoolhouse. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Metchosin arts centre looks to future after fixing its past

Hummingbird photo captured with a Canon 60D. (Photo by Sahaj Cheema)
Saanich teen captures stunning hummingbird photos

Seven-year-old Sienna DiMartino enjoys a rest Sunday morning while she and her family were picking out pumpkins at Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Halloween Eve caps off month-long celebration for Greater Victoria family