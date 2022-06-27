Excessive speeders on Beach Drive caught in the act in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police officers stopped two different people last week travelling at more than 105 km/h on Beach Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unlawful activity along Beach Drive featured prominently in Oak Bay policing work the past week.

On Sunday (June 26) just after 11:30 p.m., officers monitoring speeds along the roadway observed a motorcycle clearly going faster than the posted 40 km/h limit. The 35-year-old rider was measured electronically travelling at 108 km/h, making him a candidate for an excessive speeding ticket and a $483 fine. The man also had his bike impounded for seven days as a result.

The situation was similar to one that occurred Wednesday, June 22, on Beach Drive at around 11:20 p.m. A speed enforcement operation there saw officers witness a speeding vehicle then clock it going 107 km/h. The 18-year-old male driver in this instance was also fined $483 for excessive speeding and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

At about 1:40 a.m. on June 20, police received a call about a hit and run in the 500-block of Beach Drive that saw the force of the crash push a parked vehicle into the bushes.

While officers were looking for evidence of the suspect vehicle and driver, they spotted an unrelated vehicle on the shoulder of the road about a kilometre away from the crash. An initial check found the 20-year-old female driver showing signs of having consumed alcohol, police said, and after investigating further for impairment, the woman was given a 90-day driving prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

In a week in which police responded to 91 calls for service, one other noted in the release involved a would-be graffiti artist forced to clean their work from inside the bathroom at Willows Park on June 23. The youth was seen drawing on public property in the facility and was pointed out by witnesses when police arrived in response to a mischief-in-progress call.

The youth admitted to doing the graffiti, apologized and cleaned it up. Their parent was contacted by police and advised to speak with their child about the incident.

