Oak Bay Police Chief Constable Andy Brinton (left) passes the torch to current Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties this summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay Police Chief Const. Andy Brinton passes the torch this summer

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties to take over position in September

After a 38-year career in law enforcement, Andy Brinton, chief constable of the Oak Bay Police Department retires this summer.

Brinton retire effective Aug. 31, passing the role to current Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

In 1982 Brinton started a career that would see him serve both municipal and RCMP forces, before being appointed as chief of the Oak Bay police in 2014.

In a statement, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch said Brinton has brought a number of initiatives to the municipality that have improved policing.

READ ALSO: Tea with Andy Brinton, Chief Constable, Oak Bay Police Department

“His work, and the incredible staff he has helped develop, will continue to have a positive impact on Oak Bay for many years to come,” Murdoch said. “While sorry to see him leave, we are very happy for him and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The Oak Bay Police Board says the transition period before Brinton retires will give them time to select a new deputy chief to fill Bernoties’ current role.

Bernoties, who has 28 years of policing experience including overseeing operations of 23 Vancouver Island RCMP detachments as chief superintendent in charge of the Island District, was appointed Oak Bay’s deputy chief in 2017.

“We couldn’t be happier having Deputy Chief Bernoties step into the role of chief constable,” Murdoch said. “His experience and expertise are top notch, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in Oak Bay, and knows the community and department very well.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s new deputy chief sworn in

