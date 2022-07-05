Oak Bay police issue 2 liquor tickets on quiet Canada Day

A hefty tree branch fell in Oak Bay and despite folks being around to hear it, no one was injured when it came down July 2. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Oak Bay police say Canada Day was a quiet affair for the community.

Officers were conducting enforcement and found the public out and enjoying the nice weather in various parks and beaches, with no incidents of concern reported or observed, the department said in a news release.

Officers did issue two tickets to an individual in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue for being intoxicated in a public place and consuming liquor in public. The individual was taken home by police.

With the advent of July comes warmer weather and the reminder from Oak Bay police that pet owners should not leave animals in their vehicles. Temperatures as low as 18 C can become fatal if pets are left in vehicles for even short periods of time.

We are looking to locate the man who stopped and provided first aid to a man at an accident at Bowker Ave and Lulie Street at around 430 pm on June 26. We have the first aid kit he left behind and would like to get it back to him. — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 30, 2022

Tree takes down high voltage line

A hefty tree branch fell in Oak Bay and despite folks being around to hear it, no one was injured when it came down July 2.

Police, fire and hydro were called for the significant downed oak branch in the 1000-block of Foul Bay Road that covered both lanes. While no motorists or pedestrians were in the way, a high voltage line was torn from an adjacent home and lying live on the road and sidewalk. Oak Bay fire and BC Hydro crews attended to assist in keeping the area safe and shut off so crews could remove the debris.

Suspect still sought

Oak Bay police are working to identify a suspect after officers were called June 27 to the 2100-block of Cadboro Bay Road, for the report of a guest who exposed himself to two women in a private residence. The male suspect is known to the women, and this is believed to be an isolated event, the department said in a news release. Police were provided with a description of the individual, the vehicle he left in and a possible first name.

Mom’s car impounded

A revving engine alerted an officer working in the 900-block of Beach Drive on June 27.

The officer was conducting speed enforcement and clocked the vehicle at 97 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. The young man driving was issued a $368 fine for excessive speeding and his mother’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Missing man may be in Oak Bay

Police ask residents to be on the lookout after Burnaby RCMP asked them to help locate a missing man on June 28.

The Asian man is in his late 20s, six-foot and about 160 pounds with a slim build and black wavy hair. He wears black rim glasses. Anyone who sees a man fitting the description is asked to call the non-emergency number at 250-592-2424 so police can verify the man’s well-being.

Fence fawn unharmed

No animals were harmed when officers released a fawn from a fence June 29.

A resident called in the stuck animal in a backyard fence in the 3200-block of Ripon Road. Officers freed the animal and its mother, close by, took over from there.

Bank fraud

Police remind residents not to respond to suspicious letters after someone reported fraud in that form on June 30. The individual received a letter from Motus Bank requesting various pieces of information. Police urge residents to attend their financial institution in person if there are any concerns as fraudsters continue to find new ways to get people to give away personal information.

