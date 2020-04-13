With the help of the Coast Guard, Oak Bay police officers boarded a stolen yacht on Monday morning and arrested a 25-year-old male suspect who claimed he had COVID-19. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

Oak Bay police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Oak Bay police officers caught a prolific offender they believe stole a 54-foot yacht from Oak Bay waters on Monday morning.

“We notified Coast Guard and got a ride to [the boat],” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We boarded and arrested [the] male.”

Bernoties reported the suspect had a knife with him in bed and was uncooperative. He also claimed to have COVID-19.

The suspect is a 25-year-old male who is known to police.

“He is at hospital due to his COVID claim,” Bernoties said. “Then to jail.”

More to come.

