Oak Bay Police respond to two suspected break and enters in one night

A pair of suspected break-and-enters caused concern in Oak Bay Tuesday night.

Oak Bay Police responded to a report of a home being entered in the 2000-block of Eastdowne Road where the homeowner returned to find some of their belongings missing. That night another resident reported hearing noises outside their patio door, but it was unknown if an entry was made or if anything was stolen.

The prowlers were among 89 calls for service the Oak Bay Police responded to between March 1 and 8.

Three fraud attempts were reported to Oak Bay Police in three days. One resident, who was the victim of a $10,000 fraud scam on Tuesday, said they were contacted by a collection agency advising them they owed a large amount of money due to the non-payment of bills.

“[The] investigation revealed that the complainant was a victim of identity theft and an account had been opened in the complainant’s name,” said Police Chief Andy Brinton.

Police then fielded calls from two more fraud attempts that were averted. The first said they had received a message on Wednesday advising that they had overpaid an account and the recipient of the over-payment wanted to reimburse them. The complainant became suspicious when they began requesting personal information in order to “confirm” their identity.

On Friday, police responded to another attempted fraud that, this time, was interrupted by a local bank. The complainant received a phone call from the bank requesting they attend the bank and withdraw money to purchase gift cards. But when the complainant attended the bank to confirm the information, the bank called the police.

Oak Bay Police were busy with traffic calls too. They issued a 90-day driving prohibition on Saturday after a driver was observed drifting in and out of the lane in the area of Foul Bay and Fort Street. Police pulled the driver over near Davies Street and found that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver’s car was impounded for 30 days.

Police also responded to a case of vandalism when a car owner reported their tires had been slashed in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay.

Additionally, an E-bike and a number of tools were reported stolen from a garage in the 100-block of Berkley Terrace.

Last week was a busy one for thieves entering Oak Bay cars.

Throughout the week, police responded to nine complaints of thefts from automobiles.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

