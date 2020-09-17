Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke and entered into a Liquor Plus on Cadboro Bay Drive on Thursday morning. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
Oak Bay police seek suspect who broke into liquor store on Cadboro Bay Road
The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17
The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a liquor store early Thursday morning.
Oak Bay police tweeted that they would “love to talk” with the man who broke and entered into a liquor store on Cadboro Bay Drive at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.
Photos of the suspect show him throwing a large item towards the glass doors of a Liquor Plus.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Oak Bay Police Department
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke and entered into a Liquor Plus on Cadboro Bay Drive on Thursday morning. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)