Oak Bay vehicle collisions dip as crime statistics remain steady,

Traffic-related issues the only drop, according to police stats

Oak Bay Police talk to daycare kids at Windsor Pavilion during the pandemic. Pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in Oak Bay traffic violations and collisions in 2020. (Oak Bay Twitter)

Despite the pandemic restrictions most of Oak Bay’s crime statistics for 2020 were on par with previous years.

The exceptions were a dip in overall files recorded, and drop in the number of traffic-related tickets and collisions.

Oak Bay crime statistics and files from 2020 show a pair of outliers presumedly due to the pandemic, a dip in the number of traffic violations, vehicle collisions and total police files. (Oakbay.ca)

“With the impacts of COVID-19 over the past year many police agencies, us included, saw a significant decrease in the volume of files,” said Deputy Chief Mark Fisher.

Oak Bay police officers filled out 4,159 reports in 2020, down from 4,812 in 2018 and 4,986 in 2019.

Most statistics were the same though the number of vehicle collisions, 121 in 2018 and 126 in 2019, dropped to 84 in 2020. So dropped the number of tickets and warnings issued to drivers in Oak Bay, from 1,321 and 1,178 in 2018 and 2019 to just 656.

“The same factors had an impact on traffic offenses which would have led to tickets and written warnings,” Fisher said.

