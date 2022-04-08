A fire on March 30 killed an East Sooke man (File - Sooke News Mirror)

A fire on March 30 killed an East Sooke man (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Officials continue probe into East Sooke fire

Name of deceased man not released

The cause of a fire on March 30 in East Sooke has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, says East Sooke Fire Chief Carl Neilson.

The fire claimed a man’s life in a workshop on Timberdoodle Road.

Firefighters from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about the fire at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 11:30 a.m.

The B.C. Coroners Service cannot provide details on the identity of the deceased while the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: 9-1-1 cost download to 8 Vancouver Island municipalities deferred until at least 202


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookefireWest Shore

Previous story
Horgan, other premiers pan Ottawa’s lack of help for health care
Next story
RCMP renew plea for information about Malahat totem arson

Just Posted

A fire on March 30 killed an East Sooke man (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Officials continue probe into East Sooke fire

New provincial funding will help stabilize five walk-in clinics in Greater Victoria in 2022. (File photo)
Five Greater Victoria walk-in clinics get funding for doctor, nurse positions

A letter sent to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth (pictured) by North Cowichan and seven other municipalities on the south Island asking that the planned downloading of RCMP E-Comm 9-1-1 dispatch charges to them has been successful. (File photo)
9-1-1 cost download to 8 Vancouver Island municipalities deferred until at least 2025

More people are stepping forward to resume volunteering in Sooke, say officials. (Metro-Creative)
Volunteers return after the pandemic