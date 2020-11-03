One person in custody after Saanich break and enter

Police not releasing details during investigation, say there’s no risk to public

Saanich police are investigating a break and enter that took place on Braefoot Road on the evening of Nov. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person is in police custody following an evening break and enter on Braefoot Road in Saanich on Nov. 2.

On Tuesday morning, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, told Black Press Media the incident is under investigation so the department will not be releasing details at this time.

However, he noted that police “do not believe there is any risk to the public, as a person was taken into custody.”

According to BC Emergency Health Services, paramedics were called in by police just after 6 p.m. the same night “for reports of an assault in the 3900-block of Braefoot Road.”

Paramedics cared for and transported one patient with non-life-threatening injuries to hospital.

READ ALSO: Saanich plans roadside barrier as part of upgrades planned for Ash Road at Douglas Creek

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department