Saanich police responded to a serious collision Friday night that has left one person in critical condition. (Black Press Media file photo).

One person remains in critical condition after collision in Saanich

The incident happened Friday night in the 100-block of Gorge Road West

One person remains in critical condition in hospital after suffering what police have called life-threatening injuries following a collision in Saanich Friday night.

Cst. Markus Anastasiades, public information and communications officer of the Saanich Police Department, said police reported to what he described as a serious two-vehicle collision at 8:30 pm in the 100 block of Gorge Road West on Friday, June 10th.

Anastasiades said crews rushed one of the occupants, a passenger, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. “The drivers and other passengers involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Anastasiades said both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Gorge Road West when one of the drivers lost control and veered into the path of the other vehicle.

He added that road was closed for several hours to collect evidence and process the scene.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash,” he said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Saanich Police for additional details about the collision.

