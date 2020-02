The crash happened at around 3 a.m.

Victoria police responded to an early morning crash on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

At 3 a.m. Victoria Police responded to a crash at Dallas Road and Menzies Street.

According to police alcohol is believed to be a factor.

