Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa anti-government convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces several charges

A prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest near Parliament Hill has been denied bail.

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour says he’s not satisfied that King, if released, wouldn’t commit offences similar to those he’s accused of.

Seymour says he also lacks confidence in King’s proposed surety, an Alberta woman who has known King for about four weeks.

As Seymour delivered the ruling this afternoon, King sat in-person in the courtroom at the Ottawa courthouse, wearing a camouflage jacket over a grey hoodie and matching sweat pants.

He shifted between hunching forward and leaning up against the wall behind him.

– The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Pat King faced a firearms charge in 2016.

RCMP

Previous story
Chilliwack family living in western Ukraine helps those fleeing Russian invasion
Next story
‘People want peace’: Leader of Canada’s Doukhobors laments Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

Bentinck Island, off Metchosin, will be in use for terrestrial demolition by the Department of National Defencefrom March 3 to 9. (File - Black Press)
Navy plans demolition training at Bentinck Island next week

Thousands of foreign-trained doctors are unable to practise medicine in Canada, despite severe doctor shortages. (Unsplash)
Regulations prevent foreign-trained Greater Victoria doctor from practising

Central Saanich police are asking for help locating missing man Maximilian Aleksander Saar. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)
MISSING: 23-year-old driving Alberta car last seen in Central Saanich

Volunteers look after the Vic West community garden. Victoria offers start-up grants to eligible community organizations for the establishment of neighbourhood gardens. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria plots 2 new community gardens