A person walks among trucks as Wellington Street is lined with trucks on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges as he tries to secure his release from jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A person walks among trucks as Wellington Street is lined with trucks on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges as he tries to secure his release from jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa convoy protest leader charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

Pat King arrested in relation to protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran Ottawa

Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.

He was denied bail on Feb. 25, but on Wednesday last week King appeared in court for a bail review so his lawyers could argue for his release while he awaits his trial.

The next day, the Crown announced it would lay perjury and obstruction of justice charges against him.

The three counts of perjury and three counts of obstruction of justice, as well as the reasons for the charges, were read aloud to King in court Tuesday.

The details of the testimony that led to the allegations are protected by a publication ban.

These latest accusations are in addition to 10 charges related to King’s involvement in the downtown Ottawa protest earlier this year.

The previous charges include mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

King’s hearing came to an abrupt halt last Wednesday when it appeared his lawyer’s computer was hacked in the middle of the proceedings. Lawyer David Goodman later said the threat wasn’t as serious as previously thought, and no files were compromised.

The hearing was adjourned the next day to give King’s legal team time to process the new charges, leaving King visibly disappointed with his head in his hands.

Since then, he’s tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.

Ottawa lawyer Natasha Calvinho told the court Tuesday she has been retained as King’s full counsel, and asked for some time to get up to speed on his case.

King will appear in court next week to reschedule the rest of his bail review hearing.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ottawa anti-government convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

protestvaccines

Previous story
Car goes off Island Highway and down embankment north of Nanaimo
Next story
Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow not running for re-election

Just Posted

High school students participating in a Take A Hike event make their way along the beach during a multi-day camping trip. (Photo courtesy of Take A Hike)
Take A Hike program focuses on vulnerable teens within Sooke School District

Acacia Kali is described as a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: 34-year-old Acacia Kali last seen April 6

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow will not seek re-election in the fall of 2022. (File contributed/City of Victoria)
Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow not running for re-election

Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a suspect spotted trying to steal a lockbox of apartment keys on April 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Alleged drunk driver gets 90-day driving ban after cyclist hit in Oak Bay