The District of Sooke is asking commuters to allow extra time when travelling on Otter Point Road over the next week as it works on roadway drainage.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic on Otter Point Road, near Laronde Road, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Driveways and emergency access will remain open.

For more information, please visit sooke.ca or call 250-642-1634.

