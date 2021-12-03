The Salvation Army ARC in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday night (Dec. 3). Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this January 2020 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Salvation Army ARC in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday night (Dec. 3). Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this January 2020 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless as wet snow, freezing temperatures forecast

Salvation Army ARC to have 30 mats available for city’s vulnerable population

The Salvation Army Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday (Dec. 3).

An Extreme Weather Alert was issued in the morning due to the forecast potential for snow and near or below-freezing temperatures, according to the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. A post will be made when the weather alert is cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning as a low-pressure system is expected to bring a chance of wet snow to the South Island overnight. The agency said people should be prepared for slippery road conditions, especially on the Malahat.

READ: Daytime warming centres to now open for Victoria homeless during emergency weather events

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaWeather

Previous story
Northwest B.C. MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Next story
Disease specialist says COVID-19 testing better than travel ban ‘whack-a-mole’

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District is making the rounds of Greater Victoria municipalities requesting additional funding for new climate change initiatives, one of which is to hire a new electric vehicle program coordinator. (Twitter - City of Victoria)
Sooke backs CRD climate initiative

RCMP report the number of crimes in Sooke in the first nine months of 2021 is constant compared to a year earlier. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)
Sooke crime rate steady in 2021 compared to 2020, according to new stats from RCMP

The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Ryan Fletcher, who’s wanted after his statutory release was suspended. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for wanted man Ryan Fletcher