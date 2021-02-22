Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Nasty weather is predicted for British Columbia, with warnings about wind, rain and snowfall, along with winter storm watches in several areas of the province.

Environment Canada says the central coast, inland sections, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley will get the worst of the rain, with heavy downpours of up to 150 millimetres of rain along the coast.

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon, with the Pacific frontal system bringing gusts up to 90 km/h.

Winter storm warnings have also been posted for the Fraser Canyon along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, where snow is expected to change to rain as warm air moves over southern B.C.

The forecaster says a frontal system loaded with subtropical moisture from the Pacific is moving across B.C.’s southern coast, with the potential to produce heavy downpours, flash floods and pooling water.

The heavy rain is expected to last into Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home
Next story
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Just Posted

Sooke is planning for the future with a look at its Official Community Plan. (District of Sooke photo)
Sooke eyes new official community plan

‘The theme here is balance and trying to satisfy everybody’s wishes,’ says councillor

A map shows the properties owned by the City of Langford that will be used to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place. (Map courtesy of City of Langford)
Langford to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place

Construction expected to begin in May finish this summer

Greater Victoria resident Roger Dhur won $75,000 in a Dec. 9 BC/49 draw with a ticket he bought in Langford. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corp.)
Greater Victoria man wins $75,000 in BC/49 draw

Roger Dhur purchased the winning ticket at the Westshore Town Centre in Langford

On Feb. 22, over 100 B.C. landmarks will glow blue to celebrate Girl Guides’ World Thinking Day and girl empowerment. (Courtesy of Girl Guides of Canada)
Greater Victoria landmarks will glow blue Monday night for girl empowerment

Homeowners are encouraged to join the Girl Guides’ event

Recent comments from officials representing Washington State Ferries (WSF) offer a case of bad-news, good-news for the future of the ferry connecting Sidney with the United States. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney-to-Anacortes ferry suspended until fall 2021

WSF has no plans to cut service in long-run

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

Tim and Yvonne Everson see Callie after she went missing for 43 hours. (Wade Deisman photo)
B.C. man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well

At first, Wade Deisman thought his neighbour got a new puppy, but the barking didn’t stop.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Elias Pettersson nets a pair for Vancouver

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

Most Read