Parking spots open again at Willows Beach

Oak Bay supports re-opening of businesses with safety procedures

A pair of high traffic areas in Oak Bay that were opened to pedestrians and cyclists have now been re-prioritized in favour of those who drive automobiles.

To make room for social-distancing the Corporation of the District of Oak Bay’s emergency operations team prioritized parking along the Esplanade and the Willows Park parking for pedestrians and banned all automobiles other than the local residents who use the roads as access to their homes.

The initiative created additional room for people to pass each other with social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak and was put into effect on April 9 until Friday, May 15. It was met with praise by the Oak Bay Police, who regularly patrolled the popular beach. According to the District, it is no longer necessary.

READ MORE: Oak Bay closes parking along Willows Beach

READ ALSO: Parking removed from Oak Bay Avenue for pedestrians

“This weekend let’s stay local and stay apart,” said the web release on Friday. “If you are enjoying our parks and beaches, we ask that you do so carefully and maintain a physical distance of six feet from others.”

The move comes as Oak Bay readies for a transition to “Phase 2” in support of re-opening of businesses and some of the Tweed City’s public facilities, starting Tuesday (May 19).

“Please be reminded that your shopping experience will be different than it was prior to COVID-19,” said the Oak Bay release. “Show Oak Bay businesses some love and shop local. Please be patient and understanding with other shoppers and businesses as we all learn to function within this new normal.”

Also re-opening are tennis and pickleball courts, the skatepark, lacrosse box and basketball courts.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch supported closing the streets to pedestrians and re-prioritizing automobiles as the primary users.

“While many of us enjoyed the extra space for walking on the Esplanade, given the current public health guidelines and the parking pressure on surrounding streets, it makes sense to reopen,” Murdoch said. “We ask that people still take care to physically distance and of course staff will continue to daily monitor the impacts and adjust policies as needed.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay COVID-19 ambassadors are here to help

While Oak Bay has reverted to the status quo at Willows, other cities in Canada are still introducing changes that ban cars and promote safe walking. The City of Toronto was in the national spotlight for the high number of pedestrians and cyclists that used Lake Shore Boulevard – closed to cars – on the May long weekend. And on Thursday, the City of Victoria’s council voted to open Beacon Hill’s parking lots at Heywood Avenue, Circle Drive and Nursery Road, as well as the roads serving as their closest access points, for the rest of the summer. Victoria will also keep other roads in the park closed to traffic, including the parking lot at the top of Beacon Hill Loop.

Ray Straatsma of Victoria Placemaking, an advocacy group that focuses on the use of public space, saw the Willows changes as a success. He’s watched closely at the trends of re-thinking public streets, such as west coast cities Oakland and Seattle, which have re-dedicated entire streets for people to socially distance while they walk, use a bike, skateboard, scooter, wheelchair or other personal transportation devices, free from the threat of autos.

“What’s happening in other cities is a rethinking of public space and access across the board,” Straatsma said. “It’s clear there’s a need and desire for more public space and pedestrian species, walkable spaces, in this region and in cities around the world.

“We’re reopening parks and golf courses, but pedestrian spaces and sidewalks are in a different category,” Straatsma added. “This was an opportunity to rethink how access to Willows might work differently.”

Ultimately, Oak Bay’s position remains one of conservatism in breaking the chains of transmission, such as urging against all non-essential travel.

READ ALSO: Victoria city council votes to pedestrianize Beacon Hill Park

“The best place we can be [this weekend] is at home,” said the District release. “We want a strong start next week and in order to achieve that we need to stay local, stay apart and stay committed… we must continue to hold the line.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?
Next story
Saanich councillors oppose development variance due to loss of trees

Just Posted

Saanich councillors oppose development variance due to loss of trees

‘We cannot lose anymore biodiversity,’ councillor says

Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

VicPD offers new system for residents to use from their own home

Oak Bay’s newest officer a familiar face around town

Ex-Calgary cop now patrolling Tweed City

Colwood freezes municipal tax rate, relaxes late payment penalties

Some capital projects still expected to proceed

Metchosin farm deploys donkeys to protect sheep from bears, dogs

Trio of donkeys take tactics similar to sheep dogs to protect flock from pedators

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Canadians are beginning to turn towards masks amid the pandemic

Socially distant first aid and other COVID-19 challenges

WorkSafeBC issues guidance for restarting work sites

Mass killing: Nova Scotia has been through hard times before, but not like this

Province has dealt with a mass shooting, military deaths

Unaffected by isolation, B.C. lighthouse keepers continue work

Lighthouse work tends to go to people who are okay with isolation

Most Read