Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

People walk along the shoreline at Sidney Spit in the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve east of Sidney, B.C., on Aug. 5, 2017. Parks Canada has launched new interpretive programming at various locations within the reserve over the summer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Parks Canada has launched new interpretive programs at Gulf Islands National Park Preserve for the summer season.

Every Saturday until the end of August, SMONECTEN Campground will host the Coast Salish Traditions Campfire program. From 7 to 8 p.m., Coast Salish storytellers will share their traditional stories with campers around a campfire.

This year’s sessions are focused on the southern resident killer whale and on the setting and meaning of the SENCOTEN name.

Over at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, student interpreters are returning inside the centre to deliver fun activities and demonstrations each day the aquarium is open throughout the summer.

On Saturdays, Sidney Spit is the place to be, with park interpreters roving the spit to help visitors understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy coastal sand dunes, and how to protect species at risk such as the common nighthawk.

The activities continue on Sundays with a drop-in program running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the spit with interpreters teaching visitors about WSANEC culture and SENCOTEN words for significant plant species found on the island.

