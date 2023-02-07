UPDATE: Pat Bay Highway cleared after morning crash, vehicle fire

Pooling water may have contributed to a crash north of Sayward Road

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

Water pooling on Highway 17 may have been a factor in a Tuesday morning crash that impacted traffic.

Saanich police were called out to the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 7 for a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle on its side, resting on a utility pole, police said in a statement. The vehicle also caught fire and was dealt with by the Saanich Fire Department.

Police believe the driver veered off the road, and while the cause remains under investigation, heavy rain led to water pooling in that area of the highway, which police are looking at as a contributing factor.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

