Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Pat Bay Highway cleared after morning crash, vehicle fire

Pooling water may have contributed to a crash north of Sayward Road

Water pooling on Highway 17 may have been a factor in a Tuesday morning crash that impacted traffic.

Saanich police were called out to the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 7 for a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle on its side, resting on a utility pole, police said in a statement. The vehicle also caught fire and was dealt with by the Saanich Fire Department.

Police believe the driver veered off the road, and while the cause remains under investigation, heavy rain led to water pooling in that area of the highway, which police are looking at as a contributing factor.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ: $7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. pushes bail reform forward in talks with feds

Just Posted

Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
$7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report

Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors team members run from Sooke to Sidney

Sgt. Kirstin Stuart tests the waters at Willows Beach. The Oak Bay officer is among those who will take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes during an event in Saanich Feb. 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Polar Plungers dive into fundraiser to get B.C. Special Olympians back in action

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Pat Bay Highway cleared after morning crash, vehicle fire