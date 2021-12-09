Black Press media file

Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Port Hardy

Victim hospitalized down-Island, neither speed nor alcohol considered factors in the incident

A pedestrian was was airlifted down-Island to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle after dark in Port Hardy.

Both Port Hardy RCMP and emergency services were on scene after the incident occured at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the area of Granville Street and Highview Road.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene, and is cooperating with police. The driver of the vehicle received a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act,” SAID Port Hardy Cst. Julie Miller. “Our thoughts are with the person and their family, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Port Hardy RCMP said that although this collision is still under investigation, it appears at this time that speed and alcohol are not suspected in the incident.

They want to remind the public to be aware of road conditions, the reduced visibility during dark winter nights and are encouraging them to wear bright or reflective clothing.

